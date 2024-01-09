A significant legal case pertaining to the immunity of Donald Trump from criminal prosecution will be heard in Washington, today, Tuesday 9th January, 2024.

The former Republican president’s lawyers will attempt to argue that his position in the White House shields him from his 2020 election fraud charges.

Despite the accusations against him by a special counsel of attempting to overturn Joe Biden’s victory, Mr. Trump has stated that he will be present during the hearing.

The outcome of this hearing will have a significant impact on Mr. Trump’s future, as his lawyers are also employing the same defense strategy in another set of election charges against him in Georgia.

The issue is expected to be escalated to the US Supreme Court, possibly in the midst of the 2024 presidential campaign, where Mr. Trump is favored to win the Republican nomination.

Protracted legal disputes over immunity could prolong his criminal trials beyond the November election, where he is likely to face off against Democratic President Joe Biden.