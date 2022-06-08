Italy is now warning that millions of people could die of hunger unless Russia frees up Ukraine’s ports on the Black Sea.

“Blocking grain exports means holding hostage and condemning to death millions of children, women and men,” said Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (My-O) – after a meeting that included other Mediterranean countries and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Di Maio added that the next few weeks would be crucial.

His words are the latest reflection of international worry caused by Ukraine’s inability to export food at the normal rate. As you’ve been hearing, the country is one of the world’s top producers of grain.

Russia denies its invasion is sparking a global food crisis. Its own foreign minister says the responsibility is now with Ukraine to de-mine waters around its ports to let ships set sail safely.