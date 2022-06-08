Jamaica will transition from a Constitutional Monarchy to a Parliamentary Republic by the next general election, which is constitutionally due in 2025.

This is according to Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte.

She gave the timeline on Tuesday during her contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

“The goal is to ultimately produce a new Constitution of Jamaica, enacted by the Parliament of Jamaica, to, inter alia, establish the Republic of Jamaica as a parliamentary republic, replacing the Constitutional Monarchy, and affirming our self-determination and cultural heritage,” Malahoo Forte said.

She told the House that to get the work done, she is in the process of establishing a Constitutional Reform Committee, which will have at least two members of the parliamentary Opposition on board.