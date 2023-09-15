Premier League club Everton is set to have new owners after Farhad Moshiri agreed to sell his 94% stake to American investment fund 777 Partners.

The takeover would bring to an end the tumultuous tenure of British-Iranian Moshiri, who first invested in 2016.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, subject to Premier League, Football Association and Financial Conduct Authority approval.

The takeover would mean half of the 20 top-flight clubs are American-owned.