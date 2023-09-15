The King of Dancehall, Beenie Man believes that Reggae legend Bob Marley should be played by a member of his family in the upcoming Biopic on his life.

In an interview with Billboard Beenie Man said that one of the late legend’s sons or even grandson would have been better suited for the role.

“Bob Marley have over five sons that coulda play Bob Marley, cause alla dem look like him. But dem decide fi use somebody else. Really don’t make no sense,” the Simma artiste said.

He continued:

“Well, it’s a Bob Marley movie. Mi wait till mi can get it inna my circle. But, I think dem shoulda use Skip Marley, who is the last Marley. Or use Stephen Marley or Ziggy Marley or Julian Marley. But Bob Marley a Bob Marley. If you make a movie about Bob Marley, everybody wan see it,”

Marley will be played by British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir in the Paramount Picture film which is set for release in January 2024. That announcement was met with widespread disappointment by Jamaicans who also believe that one of Marley’s family members would be better for the role.

The Biopic, titled “Bob Marley: One Love” is being executive-produced by Marley’s widow Rita, his daughter Cedella, and his eldest son Ziggy on behalf of Tuff Gong, the music label and studio that was established by Bob back in 1970.