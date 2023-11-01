The European Union’s Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell says that he is appalled by Israel’s attack on the Jabalia refugee camp.

“Building on EU Council’s clear stance that Israel has the right to defend itself in line with international humanitarian law and ensuring the protection of all civilians, I am appalled by the high number of casualties following the bombing by Israel of the Jabalia refugee camp,” he posted on X.

He went on to say that laws of war and humanity must always apply, including when it comes to humanitarian assistance.

Tuesday’s attack on Jabalia killed dozens and wounded many more. Less than 24 hours later, Israeli jets once again attacked the camp.

The area is home to nearly 120,000 people, and is the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

From newborn babies to Nakba survivors, the death toll from Israel’s assault on Gaza has surpassed 8,500.