A mixed showing from England’s bowlers allowed West Indies to edge an attritional second day of the first Test in Antigua.

The tourists took 4-44 in the afternoon session but struggled otherwise as West Indies closed on 202-4, 109 runs behind.

Without James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England were wayward with the new ball and the hosts raced to 83-0, captain Kraigg Brathwaite making 55 from 70 balls.

England’s seamers, helped by some poor shot-making, wrestled back the momentum but Nkrumah Bonner and Jason Holder blunted the bowling in the final session with a watchful, unbroken stand of 75.

England had earlier added 43 runs for their last four wickets before being dismissed for 311.