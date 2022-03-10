Bombs are reportedly falling on homes in the Black Sea port city of Mariupol again, according to a Telegram post from the city council.

A humanitarian convoy trying to reach the south-eastern city has also had to turn back because of the fighting, according to a social media post from Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Reuters reported.

A Ukrainian presidential advisor has said on social media that Russia is deliberately blocking the evacuation of civilians from the city because it has failed to seize the strategically-important port, Reuters said.

The south-eastern city has been the site of fierce fighting. Yesterday, a maternity hospital was bombed, killing three people, including a child, Ukrainian officials say.