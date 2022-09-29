Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has had surgery on a groin injury and the club hopes he will return to training in December.

The 22-year-old has made four brief substitute outings this season.

In the last of those, which was a defeat at Manchester United, he suffered “a significant setback”.

“In recent months, Emile Smith Rowe has been experiencing discomfort in his groin, which has limited his training and match appearances,” said Arsenal.

Arsenal went on to say that his successful surgery took place in London in the past few days and Emile’s rehabilitation programme is already under way.

The club is hopeful that Emile will return to full training in December.