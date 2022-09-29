Grammy-award-winning rapper Coolio passed away on Wednesday afternoon. According to reports from TMZ, the rapper, who was 59 years old, passed away at the home of a friend in Los Angeles.

Law enforcement sources say no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene of Coolio’s death. An autopsy and toxicology test will be used to determine an official cause of death.

Coolio’s talent manager, Sheila Finegan, tells TMZ, “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Paramedics were called to a house in Los Angeles around 4 PM for a medical emergency and when they got there they pronounced Coolio dead.

Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, says Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while … the friend kept calling for him, and eventually went in and found Coolio laying on the floor.