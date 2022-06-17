The following Calypsonians have been selected from the Calypso Preliminaries to compete in the Calypso Semi-Finals scheduled for Friday 24th June at the Victoria Park commencing at 8:00 pm. They are:

Graduates Calypso Tent

1. Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar

2. Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis

3. Kingsley ‘Hero’ Roberts

4. Cleopatra ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson

5. Koskinski ‘Busta Ski’ Adams

6. Damian ‘Boney Man’ Noel

7. Glenroy ‘Homey’ Delpesche

8. Phylcias ‘Nubian Empress’ Alexander

On Tour Calypso Tent

1. Elvis ‘Abijah’ Abby

2. Marvo Morgan

3. Robert ‘Patches’ King

4. Derrick ‘Man Sick’ Alexander

5. Grantley ‘Ipa’ Constance

6. Alvin ‘Zion-I’ Dennie

Upstage

1. Fitzroy ‘Bro Ebony’ Joseph

2. Gosnel ‘GC’ Cupid

3. Joanna ‘Nubian Princess’ Christopher

4. Shena Collis

5. Alpheus ‘Observer’ Duncan

6. Omani Cupid

7. Kristian ‘Lil Kris’ Christopher

8. Cecile ‘Lil Bit’ Murray

Reserves:

1. Godwin ‘Gao’ Oliver

2. Malcom ‘Marshie’ Marshall

These Calypsonians are invited to meet with representatives of the CDC and other officials on Saturday 18th June, at 10:00 am in the Victoria Park. Representatives from the two bands Blazing Fire and The Festival Band are also asked to be in attendance.