England has sacked Eddie Jones, leaving the team without a head coach nine months before the Rugby World Cup.

Forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take over the running of the team on an interim basis.

Jones departs after a dismal year of results, with only five wins from 12 Tests in 2022.

The 62-year-old won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge and led the team to the 2019 World Cup final, which they lost to South Africa.

Jones’ sacking follows a review into England’s disappointing autumn campaign which saw one win from four matches.