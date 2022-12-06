Shenseea has reportedly served a cease-and-desist letter on one of London on da Track’s baby mothers, known as ‘Eboni Ivori’.

Ivori, who made claims on social media last month that Shenseea’s son Raj was inappropriate with her daughter, shared excerpts of letter on Instagram on Friday (December 2), and insisted that she has nothing to apologize for.

The letter pointed out Ivori’s remarks made online on November 14, and demanded she “immediately cease and desist engaging in the unlawful and abusive behavior” towards the Jamaican entertainer and her 7-year-old son.

The document further ordered that Ivori issue an apology on social media and retract the disparaging statements previously made.

“Lol. Apologize. Y would I apologize for what THEY did wrong? So they look sweet and make money that idgaf ab [about],” Ivori wrote in captions overlaid on a screenshot of the letter.

Ivori, in a bid to prove that her previous statements were true, shared a video recording of her daughter Paris corroborating her claims.

“This is so 🤮🤮🤮. This woman needs to be stopped,” said one disturbed viewer on an IG post made on TheShadeRoom. “Like why are you [Ivori] uploading videos like these. It’s so disturbing. Leave it in the courts. Why must you bring it to social media! So sad,” the person continued.

Others agreed that the situation should have been dealt with privately.