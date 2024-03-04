The Blue Marlins Swim Club walked away with the winner’s trophy at the recently held SVG Gallagher Invitational Swim Championship which took place at the Shrewsbury Aquatic center from the 22nd to the 25th of February 2024. A total of four teams both local and regional vied for the championship trophy, however at the end of the competition; the Blue Marlins Swim Club emerged as champions. Overall the team accumulated a total of 1358 points to win the championship.

A number of the club’s swimmers had remarkable performances and were able to clinch several of the individual titles at stake. In the boys 9-10 category Saj Ceasar won the boys Individual title and Skylar Byron securing the individual title in the girls’ division. They also dominated the 11-12 categories sweeping both individual titles with Belle Adams winning the female division and Jadon Hamilton winning both the Individual and Sprint titles. The 13-14 category saw Hazen Da Briel claiming the boys title and Tayeah St. Hilaire winning the girls title.

There were notable performances from other swimmers as well who placed in their various categories and did personal best times.