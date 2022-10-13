Drake is showing love to one of his biggest inspirations in music, Vybz Kartel, who recently got engaged to Sidem Ozturk.

On his Instagram Story, Drizzy shared an image of Vybz Kartel and Ozturk posing together.

The photo was taken with Kartel during one of his family fun day visits in prison over the summer.

Drake did not share any commentary, but it’s all love between the two artists.

The Canadian rapper has long been a fan and friend of Kartel.

In a 2016 interview, he joined the “FreeVybzKartel” movement.

The latest photo by Drake does seem to suggest that he and Kartel are in a good place, especially since speculation had been circulating that he and Kartel had fallen out last year when Kartel noted his displeasure that Drake, a foreign artist was the top-most streamed artist in Jamaica.

Vybz Kartel noted that fans are free to listen to whatever music they choose to but scolded them for not streaming more local artists’ music.