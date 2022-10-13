Barcelona is on the brink of a group-stage Champions League exit for the second successive season after being held to a draw by Inter Milan in a breathless and high-octane game at the Nou Camp.

Having been beaten in the San Siro last week, Xavi’s side went into the game knowing that they realistically needed to win to maintain hope of progressing from Group C, with teams on the same points split by their head-to-head record.

The draw leaves Inter – who sit second, behind Bayern Munich who progressed on Wednesday – three points ahead of Barcelona, with both to still play Bayern.

Barcelona took the lead just before half-time when Raphina did well to keep the ball in, before threading through for Sergi Roberto, who squared for Ousmane Dembele to tap home.