Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) is Mr. Glen Beache, has fallen ill. This was confirmed by acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel during his appearance on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program earlier today.

Minister Daniel said that SVGTA’s CEO is in the hospital, and gave the assurance that he is doing well.

“Glen Beache, who is at the helm of the Tourism corporate body, he too fell ill and I want to wish him all the best to return to health as soon as possible. I managed to visit him at the hospital, of course he is doing fine, so, continue to get well my brother,” Daniel said.

Minister Daniel was at the time giving best wishes to Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Airports, Seaports, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government Julian Francis who fell ill after suffering a stroke in July of this year.

Prime Minister Gonsalves during a press conference held last week provided an update on Senator Francis’ recovery, saying that it is going well and that he is expected to return to work soon.