Rappers Drake and Meek Mill are calling out the authorities after a video of Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist’s private, intimate moment over the holidays was leaked on the internet this week.

The video showed the two expressing affection and Mariah The Scientist telling him she loved him while discussing her Christmas gifts. The moment was particularly intimate for Mariah, who also asked the rapper if she was his “baby.” Many fans made fun of the video and shares crude remarks about Young Thug and Mariah.

As the video went viral, Drake called for those responsible to suffer some disciplinary action to be taken.

Drake is not one who usually speaks up when it comes to current affairs, but it seems that the video being leaked irritated the rapper, who added, “sh*t is disgraceful…is this a criminal case or Atlanta social media promo for Ural Glanville?”

Meek Mill also weighed on Twitter writing, “This is a top tier lawsuit your personal call not supposed to be on the street.”