Commencing this year there will be year-round flights out of Toronto, Canada to the Argyle International Airport, via Air Canada.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James on Tuesday announced that the flights will begin on April 7th 2024.

The announcement of year-round flights out of Toronto comes after a two-year long suspension of the airline’s seasonal service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Year round flights will now take place from Air Canada. After two years of suspended services from Toronto to St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the summer, we have successfully negotiated year round service from Toronto to the destination. The summer schedule will commence Sunday April 7th through to October 27th with weekly service out of Toronto,” he said.

The tourism minister said with year round flights from Toronto, there are now year round flights from all of SVG’s source markets.

Air Canada is the flag carrier and the largest airline of Canada, by size and passengers carried.

The airline provides scheduled and charter air transport for passengers and cargo to 222 destinations worldwide.