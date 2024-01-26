Ex-Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has lost his appeal against a three-year ban from football-related activities by Fifa.

Rubiales stepped down from his role in September after kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win against England.

Hermoso, who later filed a legal complaint against Rubiales, said the kiss was not consensual.

The decision could be challenged before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

On Thursday, a Spanish judge proposed that Rubiales should stand trial over the incident, describing the kiss as “not consensual and… a unilateral and surprising initiative”.