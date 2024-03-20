Players banned for doping should not receive wildcards on their return, says Caroline Wozniacki, after Simona Halep was beaten on her comeback in the Miami Open.

Two-time major champion Halep lost to Paula Badosa in her first match since a four-year doping ban – later reduced to nine months.

Halep was given a wildcard for Miami but Wozniacki said such players “should work their way from the bottom”.

“I have always wanted a clean sport, fair for everybody,” Wozniacki said.

“This is not directly at Simona, but if someone purposely cheats, if someone has tested positive for doping, I don’t think people should be awarded wildcards afterwards.”

Wildcards are awarded by tournaments to players whose ranking is not high enough for direct qualification.

