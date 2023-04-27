Walt Disney Co sued Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, asking a court to overturn state efforts to control the Walt Disney World theme parks and intensifying a battle between a global entertainment giant and a potential US presidential contender.

The lawsuit marks the United States company’s response to escalating efforts by DeSantis and his supporters to exert power over Disney World, which draws millions of visitors every year to its massive amusement parks, the first of which opened in 1971.

“The company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials,” Disney said in its lawsuit.

A DeSantis spokesman called Disney’s action “an unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of Florida voters”.

The lawsuit alleges that a newly formed DeSantis-appointed tourist board violated Disney’s contract rights, and did so without just compensation and deprived it of due process. Disney also argues it was denied its rights to free speech under the First Amendment of the US Constitution. The company is asking the court to declare Florida’s legislative action unlawful.