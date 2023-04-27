Players will “rightly be angry” with Uefa’s plans to introduce a salary cap, says the head of the Professional Footballers’ Association.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said big and small clubs “agree” that limiting the earning potential of players is the best way forward.

However, PFA chief executive Maheta Molango says “it is not the solution”.

“[Players] need to be treated as the most important stakeholders and central to these conversations,” he said.

“When players read that ‘everyone agrees’ with capping their wages, I think they will rightly be angry.

The PFA is the trade union for professional footballers in England and Wales and has more than 5,000 members.