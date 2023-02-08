Dancehall artist Dexta Daps will be returning to the United Kingdom in March to kick off his TRILOGY tour.

The four-show tour begins on March 10 at Troxy in London, however, eager fans have already bought all the tickets for that show. It continues on March 12 at Forum Birmingham before returning to Troxy on March 13. It wraps up on March 14 at Manchester’s BEC Arena.

In the midst of all the anticipation for his return to the UK, the Call Me If singer is warning fans against deceitful flyers which suggest he will be entertaining after parties.

He took to Instagram Saturday to reiterate that they are scams.

“Watch dis nuh, wi have a likkle problem. Mi see some flyers out deh inna England seh mi a guh do after party inna London. Mi just wah seh dis: there’s no after party wi confirm as yet, suh ah doe want unuh be fooled an’ guh waste unuh money, yer? There’s no after party wi confirm yet fi London, fi nowhere. As soon as di party dem confirm ‘cause yuh done know wi haffi wul a vibes after di show dem. Suh, as soon as dem confirm, I’ll definitely be posting it on my Instagram suh look out…Doe follow di crowd an’ doe waste yuh money. Gwaan watch di scamma dem. Scamma dem deh yah!” he urged.

The Seaview Gardens native’s latest single, Forever, has over 1.8 million views on YouTube.