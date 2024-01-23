Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title with a confident win over American 12th seed Taylor Fritz.

The Serb, seeking a 25th Grand Slam to move past Margaret Court’s record of 24, won in hot conditions to reach the semi-finals.

He will play fourth seed Jannik Sinner on Friday after the Italian defeated Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Djokovic has won his past 33 singles matches at Melbourne Park and is a clear favourite to defend his title.