The Agencies of the Central State Administration in Cuba have started the drafting process of a report on the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba, between March 2023 and February 2024.

The tightened blockade continues to be the main hurdle for the development and welfare of the Cuban people, informed Cuban Foreign Affairs Ministry (Minrex).

Minrex added that the meeting, held at Cuba’s Foreign Ministry headquarters, was attended by Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, deputy foreign minister.

Rodriguez Camejo described this process as hard and meticulous, in which are gathered the effects of such unilateral policy in each sector of the Cuban economy and society.