Cristiano Ronaldo will become the most-capped men’s international footballer if he plays in Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifying opener against on Thursday.

Ronaldo, 38, moved level with Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa on 196 caps when he faced Morocco at the World Cup.

And he is now part of new Portugal manager Roberto Martinez’s first squad.

Ronaldo – now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al Nassr – has scored a men’s record 118 international goals.

There were question marks about his international future after he left the pitch in tears following Portugal’s elimination by Morocco at the quarter-final stage.