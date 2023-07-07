United States Secretary of State Antony J Blinken has announced the appointment of the first US Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions.

Addressing CARICOM leaders in Port of Spain on Wednesday, Blinken announced that Michael Ben’Ary – a very experienced DOJ prosecutor – will serve as the United States’ very first coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions.

The announcement follows continued dialogue between CARICOM and the US on the issue of crime in the region and the proliferation of illegal firearms from the US.

Blinken said the US supports the creation of CARICOM’s new Crime Gun Intelligence Unit, which is improving information sharing among law enforcement agencies and strengthening the capacity of countries to investigate gun-related crimes.