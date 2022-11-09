Republicans and Democrats are in a tight race for control of the US Congress, as counting continues following the midterm elections.

Republicans are favoured to win the House of Representatives, but the fight for the Senate is on a knife-edge.

Democrats gained a key Senate seat in Pennsylvania and the results of several other close races are yet to be called.

Exit polls suggest the economy and inflation were the biggest concerns for voters.

Though this should have benefitted Republicans, they have not seen the “red wave” of victories they had hoped for.

The US Congress is made up of two parts – the House of Representatives and the Senate. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate were up for grabs. Members of the House represent their local populations and Senators represent the interests of their states.

Though President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is not on the ballot, the midterms will shape the fate of his agenda. If Democrats lose control of either the House or the Senate, Republicans will be able to block his plans.