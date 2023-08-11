The three member panel, who will conduct a Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the events and circumstances connected to the deadly fire at the Mahdia Secondary School’s girls’ dormitory, were sworn-in today.

Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Thomas administered the oaths at the Office of the President to retired Major General Joe Singh, attorney Dr Joycelin Kim Kyte-Thomas and Derrick Rowan John, who is Chairman of the National Toshaos Council.

Singh will chair the COI.

Attorney, Javed Shadick will serve as the Secretary of the COI.

In brief remarks, Guyanese President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali said he wants a “balanced, impartial, and thorough examination of the fire and related issues”.

He said the COI represents a crucial step for Guyana as it heals from the tragedy with the aim of ensuring it never happens again.

Guyana’s President said that he is confident in the abilities of the three commissioners to carry out their mandate.