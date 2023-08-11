China has uncovered an alleged spy for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a Chinese national who worked for a military-industrial group and was offered money and immigration to the US in exchange for sensitive military information, Beijing’s Ministry of State Security said.

The Ministry of State Security said in a statement on Friday that a 52-year-old named Zeng had been sent to Italy for studies, where he befriended a CIA agent stationed at the US embassy in Rome.

The embassy official convinced Zeng to provide “sensitive information on the [Chinese] military” in exchange for “a huge amount of compensation” and assistance for Zeng and his family to move to the United States, the ministry said in the statement published online.

Zeng was found to have signed an espionage agreement with the US and received training before returning to China to carry out espionage activities, China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported.