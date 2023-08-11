History was created on Thursday as two Antiguans became the first mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean to head into outer space.

Keisha Schahaff, 46, a health coach, and her daughter, Anastatia Mayers, 18, a student at Scotland’s University of Aberdeen took off from the Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert on Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity.

They experienced weightlessness for a few minutes as they flew about 55 miles high above their earth’s surface.

Schahaff and Mayers were able to make their historic journey after winning a competition in November 2021.

They were joined on the journey by British Olympian, Jon Goodwin, who was among the first to buy a ticket in 2005, two pilots and the Virgin Galactic’s astronaut trainer.