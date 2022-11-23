A suspect has been held in the killings of four Chinese nationals on Sunday at a rural marijuana farm in the US state of Oklahoma, investigators say.

Wu Chen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday 1,500 miles away in Florida, said law enforcement officials.

The bodies were found after police received a call of a hostage situation near the town of Hennessey, 55 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma allows medical cannabis. It is unclear if the farm was licensed.

Police say the suspect entered a building on the marijuana operation’s property at on Sunday, when there were “several employees” inside.

He remained “inside that building for a significant amount of time before the executions began”, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

The victims killed at the 10-acre property were three men and one woman.

A fifth victim – also a Chinese citizen – was airlifted to hospital with unspecified wounds.