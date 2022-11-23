Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned western nations for imposing sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

In a speech today at the State Duma in Russia, Diaz-Canel called for peaceful negotiations to take place between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict.

“Cuba vigorously condemns the sanctions unilaterally imposed against the Russian Federation. The causes of the current conflict in the region must be sought in the aggressive policy of the US and in NATO’s expansion to the borders with the Russian Federation,” he said.

Diaz-Canel, who is on a state visit to Russia, said Cuba will continue to be a strong ally of Moscow in the face of Western imperialism and aggression.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Russia and Cuba have agreed to strengthen ties between both nations.