Taiwan has accused China of imitating North Korea by firing missiles into the sea around the island.

China launched 11 ballistic missiles into waters around Taiwan’s north-east and south-west coasts, Taiwan said.

The launches, just miles from the coast, followed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on Wednesday.

North Korea – a strong ally of China’s – has been accused of igniting tensions in the region by repeatedly launching missile tests in recent months.

China sees Taiwan as a break-away province that will eventually be brought under its control – by force if necessary.

The US, for its part, does not officially recognise Taiwan. It does, however, maintain a strong relationship with the island – which includes selling weapons for Taiwan to defend itself.