Tenacious Jamaica took a stunning 57-55 victory over netball top seeds Australia to finish top of Pool A at the Commonwealth Games.

The Sunshine Girls overturned a five-goal deficit in the final period to earn the triumph in Birmingham.

The victory is, on paper, a shock, but based on Jamaica’s performances so far it is no less than they deserve.

If England beat New Zealand later today, they will face Australia in Saturday’s semi-final.

That would be a repeat of the thrilling 2018 final, which England won 52-51.