The Guyana Prison Service has confirmed that the recent outbreak of chicken pox at the Lusignan Prison is under control.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, said prompt action was taken to isolate some inmates after they began displaying symptoms of the contagious virus.

There were 53 cases of chicken pox on Friday, of which 25 were still active.

The Guyana Prison Service said Officer-in-charge of Lusignan Prison, Deoraj Gyandat, assured that necessary preventative measures have been implemented to curb the spread of the virus.

Measures implemented at the prison include sunning out of mattresses and clothing, sterilisation of eating utensils and personal items and increased sanitisation.

Elliot is encouraging both prison staff and inmates not to panic as everything is being done to keep them safe.