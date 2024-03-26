The Girls High School is playing a role in fostering a love for agriculture among its students.

The students were able to plant crops such as water melon, cucumber, corn and tomatoes and were exposed to unique planting techniques, mulching, as well as how one can conserve water using a drip irrigation system.

The school’s Geography and Social Sciences teacher Dermaine Owens said the students worked hard and he is confident that they can be the next generation of farmers who are capable of making use of modern technology.

According to the API, the students of the Girls high school also recently won first place in the Secondary School Category and the Best Use of Technology trophy in the Secondary School Category of the National School Gardening Competition 2023. The educator heaped praise upon the 53 students of the environment club as well as the teachers who assisted the club with its activities.

Mr. Owens said despite challenges related to damage from animals as well as praedial larceny, he is looking to expand the activities of the club to allow the students to learn more.