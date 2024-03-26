A 30-year-old Jamaican man, said to be a boat captain, has found himself in trouble with the law after he was accused of stalking and posting nude photos of his ex-girlfriend on the Internet.

The police said Doranne Bryan of Palmyra Palms in Providence Heights, St James, Jamaica has since been charged with malicious communication following the series of incidents between March 4 and 6.

Allegations are that a relationship between Bryan and a woman ended in February, however, since then, there has been claims that he has been stalking and threatening the female.

Reports are that between Monday, March 4, and Wednesday, March 6, he proceeded to post intimate videos of them to a social media platform, and on the 6th, he shared videos of the same nature, which had reportedly been recorded without the woman’s consent or knowledge.

The woman reported the matter to the police and Bryan was taken into custody.