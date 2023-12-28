According to court documents seen by US media outlets such as; People and TMZ, singer and actress Cher has filed for conservatorship for her son Elijah Blue Allman.

The filing cites Allman’s alleged mental health and substance abuse issues and claims that he is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources.” The documents reportedly state that a conservator is urgently needed to safeguard Allman’s property.

As of yet, there has been no comment from Cher’s publicist, and BBC has been unable to contact Allman for a statement.

A conservatorship is a legal arrangement granted by a court that allows someone else to manage an individual’s affairs when they are unable to make their own decisions due to mental illness, dementia, or other factors. It can be used to manage a person’s financial affairs, personal affairs, or both.

Allman, 47, is due to receive assets from a trust established by his late father, musician Gregg Allman, before the end of the year.

The court documents state that Allman is entitled to regular payments from the trust, but his severe mental health and substance abuse issues have left him unable to manage his assets.