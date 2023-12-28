Manchester City came from behind to secure a win against Everton in a high-energy Premier League match.

The champions are hoping to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row, and with three second-half goals, they managed to keep up with the league leaders, Liverpool.

Despite the blustery conditions, City put the pressure on Everton from the start on December 27th.

However, Jordan Pickford was able to make crucial saves to twice thwart Julian Alvarez, as well as keeping out Jack Grealish’s poked effort at full stretch.

Everton took the lead with their first meaningful attack of the game when Jack Harrison slotted in from close range, attempted a second goal against his former club, but was denied by Ederson’s stunning save.

However, City responded like champions after the break through Phil Foden, who picked up the ball outside the area and smashed in a low finish, past the reach of Pickford.

The visitors turned the game around on 64 minutes with Julian Alvarez’s penalty after Amadou Onana handled in the box, and Bernardo Silva curled a shot into an open net after Pickford’s miscued clearance, leaving Everton one point above the relegation zone.