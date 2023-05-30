Chelsea have appointed former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

The Argentine, 51, begins his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with an option of a further year.

Interim boss Frank Lampard took Chelsea to 12th in the Premier League – their lowest finish for more than 25 years.

“Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board,” the club said in a statement.

Chelsea say Pochettino was first choice and the only manager who was brought into the club for talks.

He will work with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart.