Jamaican stars Shenseea and Mavado brought a taste of the island to the 2023 staging of Afro Nation during its U.S. debut on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

The two Reggae-Dancehall acts were among musicians from Africa and the diaspora who performed at the two-day music festival. Featured acts such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake, Sech, Fireboy DML, Rema, and Dadju also wowed attendees at the event.

Shenseea, 26, was added to the lineup in place of Beenie Man, who unfortunately had to cancel his appearance last minute. A day before his performance Afro Nation released an apology on behalf of the King of Dancehall, stating, “We were informed that due to a situation beyond our control, Beenie Man, unfortunately will not make it to Miami for his performance at #ANM2023. We are truly devastated, but we look forward to an amazing day 2!.”