The region’s institutions and governments must work together to offer an innovative tourism product that can support diverse economic activity and fuel economic growth while also generating demand and enabling expansion, says President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Dr Hyginus “Gene” Leon.

Noting the commitment of states to address some issues related to regional travel, he indicated that greater investment in the sector is needed. This investment, which he said should be comprehensive and sustained, will support broader efforts by the Bank and governments to increase economic resilience, strengthen trade and positively impact the lives of Caribbean people.

“There is only one problem that we need to solve and that one problem we can loosely define as sustainable livelihoods of the people of the region,” he stated.

Leon added that there was a need for investment in operational and other aspects of the travel industry.