Joao Cancelo has made an instant impact in his Bayern Munich debut as the team cruised into the German Cup quarter-final with an easy 4-0 win at (mines) Mainz.

The Portuguese full-back, who joined on loan from Manchester City on Tuesday, crossed for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s volleyed opener on 17 minutes.

Jamal Musiala drilled home a second soon after before Leroy Sane’s calm finish made it three before the break.

Alphonso Davies headed home a fourth late on for a dominant Bayern.

Mainz’s Alexander Hack was then dismissed for a lunge on Musiala, just minutes after manager Bo Svensson was sent off for dissent, as Bayern ended a run of three straight draws for their first win of 2023.

Cancelo has played an integral part in the Premier League titles Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have won in the past two seasons, but has fallen out of favour and looks destined for a future away from Etihad, with the deal including an option to join permanently for £61.5m in the summer.