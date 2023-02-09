Bounty Killer accuses Mr. Vegas of purely using their lyrical beef to promote his new label.

Bounty Killer says he is not going to be distracted from his greatness, and he will stop engaging Mr. Vegas in a fake sound clash.

The artist shared his thoughts with a fan on Tuesday morning that he believes that Mr. Vegas is creating drama and controversy to promote a new music deal he signed recently.

In a comment to a fan who asked that he stop responding to Mr. Vegas, Bounty Killer said his nemesis was not keen on a clash but was rather drumming up publicity for his new label deal.

The men have been feuding for weeks now but things became tense this week as both artists traded serious allegations of statutory rape against each other.

Mr. Vegas has been alleging that Bounty Killer has a baby mother who gave birth before she was 16 years old, while Bounty Killer shared a video of a woman alleging that she was raped by Mr. Vegas when she was 13 years old and he was 22 years old.