Novak Djokovic was named on the entry list for the upcoming Indian Wells tournament on Wednesday, but he is expected to be barred from travelling to the United States due to his Covid vaccine status.

The Serbian world No 1 is a five-time champion at the ATP 1000 event but has not played a match on the hard courts in the Southern California desert since 2019, SkySports reports.

The United States has in place a vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers that is not expected to be lifted before main draw action kicks off on March 9.

The US government said last month it would lift Covid emergency declarations on May 11, nearly three years after it imposed sweeping pandemic measures to curb the spread of the illness.