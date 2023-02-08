Pre-fabricated houses from Guyana are expected to be here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines by April of this year. This is according to Minister with responsibility for housing Orando Brewster.

Minister Brewster said that two teams had been established here in SVG to work on this project, a team that he said is moving at lightning speed.

“So we are going to look at this one, see how it works, let folks come and see for themselves. It is not something that you buy off of the internet. I want to have them here, you come, you look at them and you say okay this is something that I like, something I can work with,” he said.

Minister Brewster goes on say that the pre-fab houses are expected in, or shortly after the first quarter of 2023.

“I’m hoping that by April–because they are sorting out all the technical issues now—so by April or so we should have the first set of homes coming in there. I don’t want to jump the gun too much but that is the suggested date from those who are working in Guyana,” Brewster said.

On January 20th of this year the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines signed a 6 million EC loan arrangement with Demerara Bank Ltd (Guyana) for the purchase of fifty (50) pre-fab houses from Guyana.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at the signing ceremony which took place at Cabinet Room noted that the houses, which are being purchased at a competitive 5 percent interest rate to the Government, are of good quality and durability and soon personnel from Duravilla will come to St. Vincent to aid in the assembling of the houses as well as train local artisans in the process. Prime Minister Gonsalves also mentioned that he has been in continuous discussions with the President of Guyana over this collaboration.