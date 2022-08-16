The 2022 VMAs are less than two weeks away, and the big night will showcase a few newcomer performers, as well as some veterans. Blackpink, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin are slated to take the stage live, joining an already all-star list of musical guests at this year’s awards show.

Blackpink will make history twice in one night. The ceremony will host the band’s first-ever performance of the single “Pink Venom,” in what will be their American awards show debut.

Last year, they became the first K-pop girl group to take home a Moon Person, winning for Song of the Summer, and this year, they are nominated in the all-new Best Metaverse Performance category. For her self-titled track “Lalisa,” Blackpink member Lisa is also nominated in the Best K-pop category as the first-ever solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist.

Another group making both their first award show performance in the United States and VMAs debut is Måneskin. The Italian glam-rock band will take the stage performing their hit single “Supermodel.” Måneskin also received a pair of VMA nominations this year in two categories: Best New Artist and Best Alternative.