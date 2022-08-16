Manchester City has confirmed the signing of Spain’s Under-21s defender Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old moves to the Etihad Stadium on a four-year deal for a fee of 13m euros (£11m) plus add-ons.

Gomez came through the Barcelona academy before playing under former City captain Vincent Kompany at the Belgian club.

He will wear the number 21 shirt – the same number as fellow Spaniard David Silva, who won four Premier League titles and 10 other trophies during his time with City.